Driver dies after crashing into sign in South Austin

The Austin Police Department has identified the driver that was killed after crashing into a sign on East William Cannon Drive in South Austin on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 as 34-year-old Emmanuel Castro Ramirez.

According to APD, the 1999 blue Chevrolet Tahoe was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of William Cannon Drive when the Tahoe drove on the center median, striking a sign and metal light pole.

The Tahoe rolled and flipped numerous times before hitting a tree.

The driver, Emmanuel Ramirez, of the vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the Tahoe during the crash. ATCEMS transported Ramirez to St. David's South Austin Hospital.

Ramirez succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

This accident is still being investigated by the Austin Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free.