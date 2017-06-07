AISD hosting a job fair at the Baker Center

Posted: Jun 07 2017 07:24PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 07:24PM CDT

Austin ISD is hiring and hosting a job fair at the Baker Center on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. 

The AISD Job Fair will take place from 8 30 am until noon at the Baker Center on Avenue B. 

Positions that will be available include jobs in transportation, food service, and maintenance. 

Bus Drivers

Compensation: Starting at $13.90 per hour

Minimum qualifications include:

  • 21 years of age
  • No record of DWI or convictions, acceptable driving record according to the Texas Department of Public Safety standards
  • Completed online job application (computers available to applicants on-site)
  • Candidates also must pass a physical examination, drug test and criminal background check.

Benefits for bus drivers and manager trainees include:

  • Medical insurance
  • Texas Teacher’s retirement
  • Paid training
  • Paid personal and sick leave
  • Paid holidays

AISD also offers a $400 signing bonus for new bus drivers (candidates will receive bonus after six months with no preventable accidents and no more than two absences).

Food Services

Manager Trainee Compensation: Starting at $14.18 per hour

Pay for Substitute Food Production Specialists is $7.25 per hour. Substitute Food Production Specialists is a temporary hourly position with no benefits. Potential for promotion to regular status with wage increase and paid benefits.

The pay varies depending on the job position. 

If you apply online, you can be eligible for an on-site interview. To apply, click here. 

