Tots battle it out for "Lil Hands on a Car Body" at Alamo Drafthouse in South Austin

Testing the perseverance and patience of little ones, all in the name of winning a car, a miniature powered car.



The competition held at the Alamo Drafthouse in South Austin was called “Lil Hands on a Car Body.”

It first started with the Junior Racers. In that circuit, tots from 18 months to 2 1/2 years old, they went three rounds with their times being averaged. “This is not an extreme endurance test, really it’s just for fun,” said Amy Averett from Alamo Drafthouse.

But there was a clear winner in the race, 2-year-old Dori kept her focus for all three rounds, “I told her before we started that if she touched it the longest she would get to bring it home and I think that that sunk in,” said Dori’s mom, Nancy Nicolas.

Next group was the Power Drivers.

These contestants were ages 2 1/2 to 4 years-old and were definitely powerful.

The kiddos had 15 minute rounds with five minute breaks and they went four rounds.

There were nine competitors to start, and then it was down to two. In the end it came down to luck, they had to draw between to the two, and 4-year-old Emmet drove home with the prize, “Oh I feel thrilled. My heart was like I hope he pulls this out, so that was exciting,” Emmet’s dad Adam Donmoyer said.

The competition was held to celebrate the opening of “Cars 3” which hits theaters June 16th.