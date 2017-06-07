ABIA has record number of passengers

In April 1.1 million passengers came through Austin's airport. That's up 9 percent compared to last April, according to airport officials.

These are numbers airport officials didn't find too surprising.

“This past April we had about 20 more routes, non-stop routes available than we did last April and several new carriers so there is more capacity,” said Jim Halbrook, spokesperson for ABIA.

With a reputation for live music, beautiful scenery, and outdoor activities, Austin continues to attract people, and the airport and city have a symbiotic relationship, they work together.

“The city is growing as a destination for leisure and conferences, and conventions and events and business as well. It’s also a great place to live,” said Halbrook.

The airport is trying to keep up with that growth as best they can. The airport is in the middle of a nine gate expansion at the Barbara Jordan Terminal. More renovations are in the works, and the south terminal, housing allegiant airlines, was just added. Customers must access that separate building via 183 and turning on Burleson Road. Growing pains, maybe....but the need is there.

“In 2016 we were at 12.4 million passengers. The current terminal was designed to serve about 11 million passengers annually, so we need that nine gate expansion and to get us prepared for the future,” said Halbrook.

Halbrook says the Barbara Jordan Terminal will be complete within two years.