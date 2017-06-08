Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender captured

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kevin Waddell was captured on June 8, 2017 in Del Valle, Texas.

Waddell was convicted in 1992 for sexual assault involving a 19-year-old girl. In the mid-1990s he was released from prison on parole and lived in the Austin area for almost 20 years, according to Texas DPS.

After failing to register as a sex offender and parole violations he became a fugitive in September 2015.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Hector Gomez says the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force will continue to go after sex offenders who have violated the requirement to register. In addition to that, they now plan to put a stronger focus on going after fugitives who've committed sexual assault-type offenses and have not been apprehended.