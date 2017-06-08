Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender captured

Posted: Jun 08 2017 12:04PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 12:04PM CDT

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kevin Waddell was captured on June 8, 2017 in Del Valle, Texas. 

Waddell was convicted in 1992 for sexual assault involving a 19-year-old girl. In the mid-1990s he was released from prison on parole and lived in the Austin area for almost 20 years, according to Texas DPS.

After failing to register as a sex offender and parole violations he became a fugitive in September 2015. 

READ: Lone Star Fugitive Task Force ramping up efforts to tackle sex assault cases

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Hector Gomez says the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force will continue to go after sex offenders who have violated the requirement to register. In addition to that, they now plan to put a stronger focus on going after fugitives who've committed sexual assault-type offenses and have not been apprehended. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories