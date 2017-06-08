FOX 7 Care Force: How to stop PTSD before it begins

By: Mike Warren

Posted: Jun 08 2017 09:40PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 09:40PM CDT

In the FOX 7 Care Force, we are talking about how to stop post traumatic stress disorder before it happens. 

Are there factors that predetermine if certain people will suffer PTSD while others who experience the same trauma do not suffer symptoms. There is some important research being done at UT about this and joining us is Dr. Michael Telch, a clinical psychologist who's heading up the study. 

