Sheriff Department, FBI search for human remains near Liberty Hill

Related Headlines Rachel Cooke Memorial Run

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department received a tip of a body near Liberty Hill in the Chaparral area. Sheriff departments deputies and the FBI are currently searching the area.

The mother of Rachel Cooke, Janet, told FOX 7 Reporter Raeann Christensen that Sheriff Chody called her about a search for a body in the Liberty Hill area.

The sheriff's department has not yet confirmed the body could be of Rachel Cooke.

It's been just over 15 years since Rachel Cooke vanished in 2002 while running around Lake Georgetown. She was home from college. The search for answers has remained difficult.