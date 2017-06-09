Police investigating shooting death in NE Austin

Police are investigating after a shooting death in Northeast Austin. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Cutberto Moran-Ayala. Police say the incident began at one location and ended at another.

Moran-Ayala was found shot and not breathing in the 8000 block of Exchange Drive. Police say the shooting is related to another incident of shots fired in the 4300 block of East St. Elmo.

Police say on 6/8 just before 10 p.m. officers received the St. Elmo call. when they arrived they learned that two vehicles left the scene after gunshots were heard.

Just after 10 p.m. officers received a call about a man shot and not breathing on Exchange Drive. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:19 p.m.

The victim was later identified as Moran-Ayala.

Homicide detectives say Moran-Ayala was driven from St. Elmo to Exchange Drive.

Officers have still not been able to track down the suspect.

If you have any information you're asked to call Austin police 512-477-3588 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers 512-472-TIPS.