Possible fatal shooting suspect barricaded in NW Austin

Posted: Jun 09 2017 01:39PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 01:39PM CDT

The Lone Star Task Force may have found the suspect that was involved in Thursday night's fatal shooting on St. Elmo Street. 

READ: Police investigating shooting death in NE Austin

The subject is barricaded in an apartment at the Hendrix Apartments at Hymeadow St. and Copper Creek in NW Austin. 

The task force has called the Wilco SWAT team for assistance. Austin Police are also on the scene. 

