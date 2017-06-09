Drug deal leads to fatal shooting

Three males have been charged in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Cutberto Moran-Ayala who died Thursday night.

Austin Police said Moran-Ayala and a friend drove to 4509 E. St. Elmo Road to sell marijuana to Akeem Bradford, 22, who had contacted him on craigslist.

When they met up, Bradford got into the car to discuss the deal. Shortly after, Savon Galloway, 22, tapped on the car's door, displayed a silver handgun and fired into the car, APD said.

Galloway then reached into the car and Moran-Ayala was able to steal the handgun away and begin firing.

A third male, Christopher Hamilton, 19, was with Galloway and Bradford. He began to fire back as Moran-Ayala's friend sped away from the scene.

Moran-Ayala had multiple gunshot wounds and was driven back to his home where his friend called police. He was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.

READ: Police investigating shooting death in NE Austin

Galloway and Hamilton were taken into custody after a SWAT situation in NW Austin on Friday afternoon. Police said Bradford was taken into custody earlier Friday afternoon. All three have been charged with capital murder.

READ: SWAT situation ends in NW Austin with two in custody

In a statement, Austin police also mentioned a fourth subject, Keon Walton, 19, who was charged with assault with injury family violence.