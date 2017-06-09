ROT Rally rumbles into Austin

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted: Jun 09 2017 10:17PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 10:17PM CDT

If you haven't noticed, the 22nd annual Republic of Texas rally has roared back into Austin.

Officials say it is the largest "turnstile" motorcycle rally in the country.

The biker bash brings people from all walks of life, and more than 200,000 spectators and that's in addition to the more than 20,000 bikers who come down each year. The ticketed event is at the Travis County Expo Center, however, bikers often take rides all over town including exploring the hill country.

“It's about the fellowship, family, friends and reunion, reunion of bikes and people around the world and just enjoying the pleasure of riding a bike. If you're a biker, you need to be here,” said Phillip Salazar, biker.

ROT Rally also features several acts in concerts that go all weekend long. The rally goes until Sunday.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories