ROT Rally rumbles into Austin

If you haven't noticed, the 22nd annual Republic of Texas rally has roared back into Austin.

Officials say it is the largest "turnstile" motorcycle rally in the country.

The biker bash brings people from all walks of life, and more than 200,000 spectators and that's in addition to the more than 20,000 bikers who come down each year. The ticketed event is at the Travis County Expo Center, however, bikers often take rides all over town including exploring the hill country.

“It's about the fellowship, family, friends and reunion, reunion of bikes and people around the world and just enjoying the pleasure of riding a bike. If you're a biker, you need to be here,” said Phillip Salazar, biker.

ROT Rally also features several acts in concerts that go all weekend long. The rally goes until Sunday.