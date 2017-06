Police are still investigating an East Austin stabbing.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Holly Street.

Austin Police said a 31-year-old man was attacked by another man with an unknown object.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20’s.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large.