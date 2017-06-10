Killeen Police Department investigating shooting on N 8th St

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 10 2017 07:32PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 07:32PM CDT

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting on North 8th Street. 

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of North 8th Street at approximately 12 30 am on Saturday, June 10, 2017. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two people who were suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 

Both victims were transported to local hospitals. 

During the course of their investigation, police officers learned that a third victim was transported to Metroplex Hospital with a gunshot wound in a privately owned vehicle. 

No suspects are in custody at this time. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). You can also go online or download the P3tips app.

