Deadly motorcycle accident near Travis County Expo Center where Rot Rally being held

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured in a crash in East Travis County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on FM 973 just south of 969 around 4:15 in the afternoon just a few of miles away from the Travis County Expo Center, where the Republic of Texas Biker Rally was being held.

The road was closed for several hours as the Travis County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety investigated. Austin Travis County EMS said a vehicle and motorcycle collided on the two lane road.

Travis County Sheriff’s said the driver of the motorcycle a man in his 20s died at the scene. EMS said a woman also in her 20s was thrown from the bike and was taken to the hospital with critical-life threatening injuries.

Throughout RoT Rally weekend, EMS has kept track of motorcycle incidents they have responded to in Travis County. On Thursday, the first day of the rally, medics responded to four incidents, treated four patients and took two patients to the hospital.

On the second day, medics responded to three incidents, treated two patients, and transported two to the hospital. Saturday's accident was the first fatality involving a motorcycle EMS responded to since the rally started.