Fatal motorcyle accident kills biker and unborn child, mother in critical condition

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 11 2017 03:53PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 09:41PM CDT

UPDATE: According to the Central Booking of Travis County Jail, 38-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio, who is charged in the fatal accident that killed a biker and unborn child, is an undocumented immigrant who is also being held on an Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. 

 

 

A deadly motorcycle accident happened as bikers from across the state converged in Austin for the annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally. A motorcyclist was killed and his pregnant passenger who was also on the bike lost her unborn child. The woman is in a local hospital in critical condition. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was driving northbound on FM 973 around 4 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2017 when it veered into the southbound lane and into a motorcycle with two riders. 

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Raul Diaz Jr, died on scene.

When ATCEMS arrived on scene, they found the female passenger was ejected from the motorcycle.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

According to DPS, the female passenger was pregnant. The baby did not survive. 

Texas DPS troopers have arrested the pickup truck driver, 38-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio. 

He has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. 

The crash happened just a few of miles away from the Travis County Expo Center, where the Republic of Texas Biker Rally was being held. Throughout RoT Rally weekend, EMS has kept track of motorcycle incidents they have responded to in Travis County. To see accident details, click here

