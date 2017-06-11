Woman in critical condition after falling over 30 feet at Greenbelt

A woman is in critical condition after falling over 30 feet at the Greenbelt.

According to ATCEMS, multiple first responders were called out to the 3700 block of South Capital of Texas Highway after a dispatch call came in about someone being injured from a fall.

UPDATE 2: Land ResQ @ 3700 S Cap of TX Hwy: #ATCEMSMedics w/pt contact advising assisting ventilations of unconscious F from ~30' fall MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 11, 2017

The Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight also responded.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found an unconscious woman who was seriously injured.

FINAL: Land ResQ @ 3700 S Cap of TX Hwy: 30's Female transported to @StDavidsSouth w/critical life-threatening injuries from ~30' fall — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 11, 2017

The female patient was extracted by STAR Flight.

She was taking to St David South Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.