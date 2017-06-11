Woman in critical condition after falling over 30 feet at Greenbelt

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 11 2017 06:32PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 09:38PM CDT

A woman is in critical condition after falling over 30 feet at the Greenbelt. 

According to ATCEMS, multiple first responders were called out to the 3700 block of South Capital of Texas Highway after a dispatch call came in about someone being injured from a fall. 

 

 

The Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight also responded. 

When first responders arrived on scene, they found an unconscious woman who was seriously injured.

 

 

The female patient was extracted by STAR Flight. 

She was taking to St David South Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories