Four kids, two adults injured in car accident

Four children were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas with serious injuries after a car accident on West Braker Lane. Two adults were also taking to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.

FINAL 1/2: #ATCEMSMedics have txpt'd 6 pt's (4 pedi's & 2 adults) from Auto v Fixed Object @ 3701-3700 W Braker (19:30) Adults txpt'd w/NLTI — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2017

According to ATCEMS, first responders were called to the 3700 block of West Braker Lane in the afternoon on Sunday, June 11, 2017. According to first responders, one vehicle crashed into a fixed object.

FINAL 2/2: Auto v Fixed Object @ 3701-3700 W Braker: 4 pediatric patients declared Trauma Alerts & txpt'd to DCMC w/serious injuries. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2017

The four pediatric patients were declared trauma alerts and transported to DCMC.

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating the cause of this accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.