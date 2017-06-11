Four kids, two adults injured in car accident

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 11 2017 08:39PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 09:39PM CDT

Four children were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas with serious injuries after a car accident on West Braker Lane. Two adults were also taking to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries. 

 

 

According to ATCEMS, first responders were called to the 3700 block of West Braker Lane in the afternoon on Sunday, June 11, 2017. According to first responders, one vehicle crashed into a fixed object. 

 

 

The four pediatric patients were declared trauma alerts and transported to DCMC. 

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating the cause of this accident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

