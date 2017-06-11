Motorcyclists react to fatal accident at ROT Rally

Thousands of bikers from across the state converge to Austin for the annual Rot Rally, one of the biggest motorcycle biker rallies of the year.



As the rally wraps up bikers reflect on the first rally in four years with a fatality.

In an effort to decrease injuries and fatalities local police are reminding drivers to share the road, and not drink and drive.



"Just everyone be cognizant there will be a lot more vehicle traffic on the streets this weekend, especially motorcyclist," said Austin Police Department Sgt. Chris Leleux.



The “Rot Rally” President Jerry Bragg said for the first time in four years the biking community lost a rider.



Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Raul Diaz Jr. was killed on FM 973 when a drunk driver plowed into him and his pregnant passenger.



The woman was taken to the hospital with critical-life threatening injuries and later lost her child.



The pickup truck driver, Cesar Corona-Quiterio was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.



Sunday bikers took a moment to reflect on those who have taken their final ride.



"Makes you feel real sad that things like that happen, we always try to look out for each other," said motorcyclist Lorraine Sifford.



Oscar Martinez has been riding motorcycles for 25 years and said both motorcyclists and motorists need to stay alert.



"Since a bike is a smaller moving object motorist need to be alert. They'll come up right behind you or cut in front of you and it's hard for them to see us. We can count on them seeing us," said Martinez.



Martinez said each time he rides his bike, he's taking a risk.



"Hopefully you come back alive because sometimes you go away and you won't come back," said Martinez.



That sediment rings true for Rot Rally President Jerry Bragg.

He said after each rally, organizers work toward ways of making sure everyone comes back alive.



"We have really made this a safe rally with the help of police, county and the Texas Department of Transportation,” Bragg said. “It’s always sad when someone loses their life."