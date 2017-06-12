Remembering victims on one year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

Six Texas churches, including one in Austin, will be participating in one of the events planned today on the one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

49 people were killed and more than 50 wounded on June 12, 2016. Cities across the country are holding ceremonies and memorials in honor of the victims.

PULSE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY

The One Orlando Alliance is asking churches to ring their bells 49 times today at noon; one ring in honor of each of those whose life was lost. The Journey Church in Austin is expected to participate.

Over the weekend, the Pulse victims were also remembered as members and supporters of the LGBTQ community gathered at the State Capitol for an equality rally and march.

LGBTQ COMMUNITY AND SUPPORTERS GATHER FOR EQUALITY MARCH AND RALLY

Those attending the rally and march said they were coming together to stand in resistance against Texas state lawmakers and their decisions on certain bills during the past legislative session, like the so called "bathroom bill".