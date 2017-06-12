Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

- Hays County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant Thursday at the 200 block of Bridlewood, in San Marcos.

Police received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force involving child pornography.

According to police an extensive collection of child porn was uploaded via the internet allegedly by 34-year-old Ernesto Baldivia.

Baldivia was arrested on 10 counts of Child Pornography.

He is currently being held at the Hays County Jail and his bond has been set at $250,000.