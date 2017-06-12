Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

Posted: Jun 12 2017 04:28PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 04:39PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Hays County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant Thursday at the 200 block of Bridlewood, in San Marcos.

Police received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force involving child pornography.

According to police an extensive collection of child porn was uploaded via the internet allegedly by 34-year-old Ernesto Baldivia.

Baldivia was arrested on 10 counts of Child Pornography.

He is currently being held at the Hays County Jail and his bond has been set at $250,000.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories