Search warrant leads to drug bust at San Marcos residence

Posted: Jun 12 2017 04:35PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 04:35PM CDT

Multiple weapons, prescription drugs and illegal drugs were seized at a San Marcos home on Friday morning, according to the Hays County Sheriff.

Hays County Narcotics Task Force, SWAT, San Marcos police and the Hays County Sheriff's Office raided a residence in the 500 block of Martindale Road in San Marcos.

Two men were arrested during the search warrant. 

44-year-old Texas R. Riley was arrested for multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearms by a felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $120,000 total.

42-year-old Donald W. Harper was arrested for parole violation with no bond. 

Harper and Riley were booked into the Hays County Jail.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories