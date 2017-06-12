Search warrant leads to drug bust at San Marcos residence

Multiple weapons, prescription drugs and illegal drugs were seized at a San Marcos home on Friday morning, according to the Hays County Sheriff.

Hays County Narcotics Task Force, SWAT, San Marcos police and the Hays County Sheriff's Office raided a residence in the 500 block of Martindale Road in San Marcos.

Two men were arrested during the search warrant.

44-year-old Texas R. Riley was arrested for multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearms by a felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $120,000 total.

42-year-old Donald W. Harper was arrested for parole violation with no bond.

Harper and Riley were booked into the Hays County Jail.