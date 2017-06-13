Study finds TX ranks first in heat related child car deaths

A new study finds that Texas ranks first in the nation when it comes to child heat related car fatalities. In the past 27 years, 118 have died.

712 children have been left in vehicles and died of heatstroke since 1998 and officials say all of those deaths could have been prevented.

That's why for the past seven years, Austin-Travis County EMS has been teaching a baby safety class. Officials say all it takes is a split second for a child left behind in a car and become overheated.

Recently two Texas toddlers died after they were inside a hot car for 15 hours.

TODDLERS LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 15 HOURS

Officials believe taking a safety class while school is out is key.

If you'd like more information about the class, or to sign up, you can go here.