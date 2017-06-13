Study finds TX ranks first in heat related child car deaths

Posted: Jun 13 2017 12:24PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 12:24PM CDT

A new study finds that Texas ranks first in the nation when it comes to child heat related car fatalities. In the past 27 years, 118 have died.

712 children have been left in vehicles and died of heatstroke since 1998 and officials say all of those deaths could have been prevented.

That's why for the past seven years, Austin-Travis County EMS has been teaching a baby safety class. Officials say all it takes is a split second for a child left behind in a car and become overheated.

Recently two Texas toddlers died after they were inside a hot car for 15 hours.

TODDLERS LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 15 HOURS

Officials believe taking a safety class while school is out is key. 

If you'd like more information about the class, or to sign up, you can go here.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories