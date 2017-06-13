APD makes 164 DWI arrests during most recent No Refusal initiative

Posted: Jun 13 2017 01:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 01:33PM CDT

Austin police have announced it made 164 DWI arrests during its most recent No Refusal initiative which lasted from May 26th - June 12th. 

The No Refusal lasted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Of the 164 arrests, police released the following statistics:

  • Class A Misd DWI (with prior conviction)                            27
  • Class A Misd (breath sample over .15)                               25
  • Felony DWI (2 or more prior convictions)                            9
  • Felony DWI Child Passenger                                                1
  • Boating While Intoxicated                                                       1

Police say the highest breath test recorded was a .276.

