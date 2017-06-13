Burglars steal multiple firearms, reward offered for information

- A $11,000 reward has been offered by multiple law enforcement agencies for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of two males who allegedly burglarized an ATX Armory store located at 12119 Roxie Dr.

According to police two unknown men entered the business around 3 a.m. Monday and stole at least six firearms, including one MP-5 fully automatic machine gun.

The suspects then fled the scene and drove off in a 4-door sedan, possibly silver in color.

Suspect one is described as a white male, between 16 to 21 years old and has brown curly hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white or black baseball gloves and a black backpack.

Suspect two is possibly white or Hispanic, male and between 16 to 21 years old. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a black or brown backpack.

ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski said, “Getting illegally obtained guns off the street is ATF’s top priority.”

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or APD Commercial Burglary Unit at (512) 974-6941.