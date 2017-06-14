World Blood Donor Day

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted: Jun 14 2017 07:00AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 07:00AM CDT

Millions are affected by emergencies every year and more often than not blood is needed during those times. To raise awareness about the need for blood donation, World Blood Donor Day was created.

Here in Travis County, every two seconds someone needs blood so this year's campaign is focusing on blood donations in emergencies.

When you donate blood at We Are Blood your donation is ranked based on local need. That means it has the greatest potential to stay in the community and save the life of a Central Texan.

On average, We Are Blood must receive at least 200 donations a day to maintain an adequate blood supply.

To donate blood you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 115 pounds and be in generally good health.

For more information you can go to the We Are Blood website here.

