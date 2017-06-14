Staff member of U.S. Rep. Roger Williams injured in Virginia shooting

*UPDATE 9:38 AM* Rep. Roger Williams confirms the staff member's name is Zack Barth who is a legislative correspondent.

Texas U.S. Representative Roger Williams says that a staff member of his was one of the five people shot in Virginia after a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot as well.

HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP SCALISE, OTHERS SHOT DURING CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL PRACTICE

It had been initially reported that Williams was one of those shot but the congressman released a statement at around 8 a.m. to clarify that Williams was not shot. The statement is as follows:

At approximately 7am ET this morning, an armed gunman arrived at baseball practice and opened fire. Congressman Williams was not shot, however a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention. The gunman has been detained and at this time we do not have any further information but will continue to release it as it comes to surface.

The Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30am ET at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia. Rep. Williams has been the coach of the team since he joined Congress in 2013.

FOX News says along with Scalise and the aide to Williams, two Capitol Police officers were also shot as well as the gunman. Officials say the gunman is in custody.