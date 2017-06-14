Two women arrested for role in Grove Place murder

(Austin Police Department)

What started as an argument over a parking space, turned into a deadly shooting in Southeast Austin.

Two Austin women and one man have been charged with first degree murder for their involvement in the April 6 shooting death of Mariano Gonzalez-Lopez at the Grove Place Apartments.

According to court documents, two groups were fighting over a parking space at OK Corral night club when passengers in both cars started throwing bottles at each other.

Police said things escalated and one man pulled out a baseball bat and assaulted another.

Officers said Kimberley Guadalupe Orozco and Maria del Rosario Diaz were both present for that confrontation.

Documents say Orozco called a family member of the assaulted man to meet with them and help them retaliate. Diaz then called one of the men in the other car and asked them to meet with her, according to police.

The affidavit states Orozco, Diaz and the assaulted man's cousin, Jose Morales, hatched a plan to meet at Grove Place Apartments and block the other party in.

Documents said Morales had a rifle at the time, which was known to all involved.

According to a witness, when the driver was blocked in and saw the rifle he tried to drive away, but Diaz blocked the apartment exit gate. Witnesses told police Morales then ambushed the victim, firing multiple shots into the front and back of his truck.

One victim died at the complex, another man was critically injured.

Police said Morales, Diaz and Orozco all left the scene.

They were all charged with first degree murder for conspiring to lure the victim to his death.

The affidavit states Morales admitted to the shooting.

Diaz, on the other hand, told police she was threatened to cooperate.

All three have been booked into the Travis County Jail.