FOX 7 Debate: Political divisiveness in the United States
Investigators say the gunman, James Hodgkinson, was a politically-active individual infuriated with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Officials are still combing through his anti-Republican rhetoric on social media to find out more about his past.
This morning's deliberate attack against GOP representatives is shining a light on political divisiveness and the dangers it can pose if people are pushed too far. Joining us now to talk more about this topic is the newly elected chairman of the Travis County GOP, Matt Mackowiak.