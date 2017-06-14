Car vandalized with swastika in South Austin
Police are investigating after swastika graffiti was sprayed on to at least one car in South Austin.
Carolyn Soling says she got up early for work recently when she noticed a pink "swastika" on her car.
She immediately called police and, went to her local body shop to get it removed. Another resident, about a half a mile away reported a "symbol" on their car.
Neighbors told FOX 7 several other cars in the area were also vandalized.
"My partner Ron has a lot of anger. I only feel sad because obviously the person is upset, in fear or something's wrong. Whoever did this, I wish we could talk about it," said Soling.
Detectives say they have no suspects at this time.
If you have any information that can help call the Austin Police Department.