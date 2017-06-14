Lemonade stand permits could be a thing of the past

Eleven-year old Tripp and eight-year old Tate Riley hope to start a juice business one day.

Along with their friend JP, the budding entrepreneurs think selling lemonade is a great start.

However, there are steps they must take.

“When I first found out we need a permit, I said ‘Tripp how are we going to get the permit?’ He said we will try to ask mom if we can find one,’” said Tate Riley. To get one, the kids must pay anywhere from $35 up to more than $400 to set up a stand, something their mom felt wasn't fair.

“I think the city shouldn't have any permits for kids selling any type of lemonade or water on the side of the road,” said JP Dahmann, the Rileys’ friend.

They used to sell lemonade when they were younger. “It's pretty easy making money instead of having to take out the trash, or do the dishes. That’s no fun,” said Tripp Riley.

Austin city council member Ellen Troxclair hopes to make lemonade out of lemons. “Having to get a permit from the city in order to sell lemonade has really left a sour taste in the mouth of our young entrepreneur."

Ever since the city started its annual ‘Lemonade Day,’ where they waive the fees for a day, Troxclair felt, why not waive the fees year round? She says food safety is important but a lemonade stand, is low-risk.

“It's been going on for generations. It's a great way for kids to learn how to make money, practice customer service,” said Troxclair. Council will discuss the resolution in Thursday meeting.

If it passes, the Rileys' mom will let them and their friend get started as soon as possible. “If it changes, she'll probably say ‘yes, get off your phone and go do a lemonade stand,’ something like that,” said Tripp Riley.