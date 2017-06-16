Seven people displaced after North Austin duplex fire

Seven people are out of their home after a fire at a North Austin duplex. It started at around 1 a.m. this morning in the 1000 block of Bird Creek Drive.

Crews found heavy fire showing in the duplex when they arrived. They were able to get it under control pretty quickly and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the other side of the duplex.

Thankfully everyone made it outside safely including four adults and three children.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced find a place to stay.

Firefighter say the cause is unattended cooking. They also say that smoke alarms alerted those inside about the fire and allowed them to get out without any injuries.