Bat with rabies bites man in Kyle

Posted: Jun 16 2017 11:51AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 11:51AM CDT

A man was bitten by a bat in Kyle on Pin Oak Drive. Hay's County Sheriff's Office said it received a complaint about it last Tuesday.

The bat tested positive for rabies. 

Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms appear. But, a series of shots can prevent infection if administered in time. 

Symptoms include:

  • Weakness, fever, headache
  • Anxiety, confusion, agitation
  • Hallucinations or insomnia

Officials urge the public to not pick up a bat that is lying on the ground. Instead, call animal control who can dispose of the animal properly after it's tested. 

If you or someone you know has been bitten by an animal with rabies:

  • Quickly and thoroughly wash the bite with soap and water and use an antiseptic to kill germs. 
  • See a doctor as soon as possible.
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories