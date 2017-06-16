Buda issues rabies alert after dead bat found

Posted: Jun 16 2017 01:41PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 01:44PM CDT

Buda has issued a rabies alert after a bat was discovered in the 500 block of Cullen Blvd. 

The bat was dead and was unable to be tested for rabies because of decomposition. However, the state treats cases like this as a positive rabies test, for precaution. 

The city is reminding people to never touch or handle grounded bats. 

If you or someone else may have come in contact with this bat you are asked to contact the following numbers:

  • City of Buda Animal Control, 512-312-1001
  • Hays County Health Department, 512-393-5525
  • Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control, 254-778-6744

 

