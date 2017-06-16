Buda issues rabies alert after dead bat found

Buda has issued a rabies alert after a bat was discovered in the 500 block of Cullen Blvd.

The bat was dead and was unable to be tested for rabies because of decomposition. However, the state treats cases like this as a positive rabies test, for precaution.

READ: Bat with rabies bites man in Kyle

The city is reminding people to never touch or handle grounded bats.

If you or someone else may have come in contact with this bat you are asked to contact the following numbers: