ATCEMS: Body found in Lady Bird Lake

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 16 2017 08:23PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 08:23PM CDT

A body has been found in Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin. 

 

 

According to ATCEMS, a male in his thirties was found in Lady Bird Lake on Friday, June 16, 2017. 

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded to the 2000 block of South Lakeshore Boulevard on the south side of Lady Bird Lake. According to first responders, the male was dead on arrival. 

 

 

The Austin Police Department is investigating the situation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

