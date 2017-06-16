ATCEMS: Body found in Lady Bird Lake

A body has been found in Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin.

Water Rescue 2000 S Lakeshore. Body found in lake. Firefighters assisting APD with recovery. Pleas refer any questions to APD. Buck — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 17, 2017

According to ATCEMS, a male in his thirties was found in Lady Bird Lake on Friday, June 16, 2017.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded to the 2000 block of South Lakeshore Boulevard on the south side of Lady Bird Lake. According to first responders, the male was dead on arrival.

#ATCEMSMedics have obtained DOS pronouncement ~30s male found in Lady Bird Lake. @Austin_Police investigating. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 17, 2017

The Austin Police Department is investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.