Search for four suspects after stabbing on Ben White Blvd

The Austin Police Department is searching for four suspects after a stabbing on Ben White Blvd.

According to APD, dispatch received a call about stabbing at the Blunn Creek apartment complex in the 710 block of East Ben White Boulevard at 11 45 am on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim. He was transported to South Austin Medical Center.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating and identifying four suspects associated with this stabbing. All four suspects are described as Hispanic males in their mid-twenties.

One suspect is described as wearing red and blue. Another suspect was wearing all black.

All the suspects were seen driving around in a black SUV.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.