Man dies after crash in Northwest Austin

Posted: Jun 19 2017 08:58AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 08:58AM CDT

A man is dead after a crash in Northwest Austin. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 18th in the 4200 block of Quinlan Park Road near Steiner Ranch Elementary School.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the vehicle hit a tree and pinned the man inside. When emergency crews arrived they were able to free him and performed CPR but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released. The only information officials have provided is that the man is believed to be in his 20s.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories