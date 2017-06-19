Man dies after crash in Northwest Austin

A man is dead after a crash in Northwest Austin. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 18th in the 4200 block of Quinlan Park Road near Steiner Ranch Elementary School.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the vehicle hit a tree and pinned the man inside. When emergency crews arrived they were able to free him and performed CPR but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released. The only information officials have provided is that the man is believed to be in his 20s.