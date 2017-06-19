15-year-old arrested in connection to 17-year-old's death in New Braunfels

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz of New Braunfels.

On Saturday New Braunfels police responded to a possible disturbance and shots fired report in the 1500 block of Lahn Road around 10:14 p.m. When police arrived on scene they discovered Kuntz with a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS arrived and tried to save him, however, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The New Braunfels Police Department detained the 15-year-old suspect from Marion on Sunday. His identity is not being released due to his age.

He is being held at the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing.