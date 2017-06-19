Elderly man struck by car, dies from injuries

75-year-old Arnold "Otto" French was struck by a car on June 11 while walking across Springdale Road.

Austin police said a white Hyundai was traveling west on Bandera Road and turning onto Springdale, according to the preliminary investigation. French was crossing the street and the car struck him.

French died two days later on Tuesday, June 13 due to his injuries.

The police department said this is Austin's 30th fatal traffic crash in 2017.

The incident is still being investigated. Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information. You are asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5594.