Puppy left in car as temperature hit 99 degrees

Posted: Jun 19 2017 11:24AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 01:03PM CDT

A man has been arrested after leaving his puppy inside his car on Saturday when the temperature was around 99 degrees with a 109 degree heat index, police said. 

Officers responded to an animal cruelty report at Wal Mart on US Highway 290 around 4:08 p.m. 

When officers arrived they saw a puppy panting and crying inside a vehicle. One officer said he saw the puppy trying "to hide under the rear passenger seat in an attempt to find shade," the arrest affidavit read. 

Officers were able to unlock the door through a small crack in the sun roof using a tire iron. They got the puppy out of the car and it was reportedly severely overheated. 

Officers also reported the dog was "infested" with fleas, had many cuts and appeared to be in poor condition.

The owner of the puppy walked out of Wal Mart around 4:22 p.m. and was identified as 20-year-old Chandler Allen Bullen. Officers asked him why he didn't leave the car running while he was shopping and he said he didn't want to waste gas. 

Bullen told officials the dog was 8 weeks old. The National weather service reported the temperature was 99 degrees with a 109 degree heat index around 4:30 p.m. in Manor, the arrest affidavit said.  

Bullen's bail was set at $4,000.

 

