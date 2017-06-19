Two suspects arrested after five women kidnapped

Austin police have arrested two men after five women were kidnapped and two of them were raped. A third suspect is still at large.

On June 16, five women went to buy marijuana from Emmanuel Grear, according to court documents. One of the women told police she had met Grear a few days prior at a gas station, where she approached him and asked where she could buy drugs. They exchanged numbers and on June 16 she contacted him around 1 a.m.

Grear gave her an address and she and four other women went to meet him, according to the arrest affidavits. The five women arrived at 2101 Burton Dr. and the woman who had previously met Grear went up to the apartment.

She was met by Christopher Jaramillo who had his face covered and ordered her to go into a bedroom. The affidavit read Grear came into the room and said "something to the effect of I guess you can tell that you're not getting weed."

Grear and Jaramillo proceeded to rape the woman and zip tie her hands. Afterward Grear used her cell phone to text one of the other four women still waiting in the car.

A second woman came to the apartment and was also met by Jaramillo at the door who pushed her into the bedroom.

Grear demanded money from the second woman and proceeded to rape her. Grear then used the second woman's phone to text another woman who was still waiting in the car.

The remaining three women came up to the apartment where Grear pointed a gun at them forcing them to get on the floor.

Grear, Jaramillo and a third suspect, Demetri Rogers, reportedly demanded information from the five victims in hopes they could rob other drug dealers.

Rogers and another unidentified male then took one of the victim's to the Super 8 Motel located at 5526 N IH 35. According to court documents, they wanted to look for money and look through her belongings.

At this point, she was able to break away and call 911.

Jaramillo has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Rogers has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Emmanuel Grear and the unidentified fourth suspect are still at large.