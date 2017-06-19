TCSO investigating after inmate death

Posted: Jun 19 2017 05:54PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 05:57PM CDT

21-year-old Herman Titus was transported from the Travis County Jail to South Austin Hospital in critical condition on Monday morning. 

Titus died shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Travis County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the death, however, so far evidence collected does not point to foul play.

The office has also asked the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation into the death because of the passage of the Sandra Bland Act. 

Titus was booked into the county jail on May 23 with charges of intoxication assault and parole violation. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories