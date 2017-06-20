Police investigate death of Fort Hood Soldier

Posted: Jun 20 2017 04:43PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:44PM CDT

FORT HOOD,Texas - Police have released the name of a solider who was found dead last Thursday.

Private First Class Devon James Tucker, 21, enlisted for active duty in January 2016 as an indirect fire infantryman.

In May of last year Tucker was assigned to 3rd Squadron and 3rd Cavalry Regiment in Fort Hood, Texas.

During Tuckers military career he was deployed to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom from August 2016 to February 2017.

He was a decorated army solider. His awards and medals included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medals with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and NATO Medal.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is still investigating what led to Tucker’s death.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories