Police investigate death of Fort Hood Soldier

- Police have released the name of a solider who was found dead last Thursday.

Private First Class Devon James Tucker, 21, enlisted for active duty in January 2016 as an indirect fire infantryman.

In May of last year Tucker was assigned to 3rd Squadron and 3rd Cavalry Regiment in Fort Hood, Texas.

During Tuckers military career he was deployed to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom from August 2016 to February 2017.

He was a decorated army solider. His awards and medals included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medals with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and NATO Medal.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is still investigating what led to Tucker’s death.