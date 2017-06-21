Two bodies found inside East Austin home

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted: Jun 21 2017 06:30AM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 06:30AM CDT

An investigation is underway after two bodies were found inside an East Austin home. Police say this is a death investigation and are not calling it a murder or suicide.

Police say they received a check welfare call around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the 5600 block of Cordell Lane near Rexford Drive they found the bodies.

The investigation is ongoing so no details have been released about the victims, suspects or motive.

Police say it's not clear if the two victims lived in the home but there was no other people were inside the home when they arrived. They do say that there is a history of activity at the address.

Along with homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit, animal control officers were also on scene because a couple of dogs were found.

Police say there is no danger to the those who live in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

