Summertime brings high temps across central Texas

Wednesday is the first full day of summer and temperatures have already hit triple digits this year.

While Austin is expected to be in the 90s this week, summer heat can be dangerous if people aren't careful.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they have responded to 44 heat related calls since June 1. The most common dangers associated with the heat are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

With heat exhaustion, heavy sweating, nausea or vomiting and cold or clammy skin are symptoms. In that case, the person should be moved to a cooler location, loosen their clothing, and cool, wet clothes should be applied. The victim should sip water slowly.

As for heat stroke, the victim will be in an altered state, have hot, red skin, a fast and strong pulse, a high body temperature or may be unconscious. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and 911 should be contacted immediately. The victim should be moved to a cooler environment and cool, wet towels or ice should be applied. A cold bath can also help. The victim should not be given any fluids.

The best way to avoid heat related injuries is to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and stay out of direct sunlight.

"Stay hydrated. Number one key. Try to avoid direct sunlight, if you can. Use a parasol or some kind of shade covering. Stay out of the heat during the high temperature times of the day," Injury Prevention Manager at Dell Children's Medical Center Stewart Williams said. "Plan your activities in the morning or in the evenings when it's starting to be a little bit cooler and definitely use sunscreen."

Another large danger during extreme heat is children being left in cars. Kids heat up faster than adults do. Just ten minutes in a hot car can turn deadly, even with the windows cracked.