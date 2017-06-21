Second teen detained in connection to death of 17-year-old in New Braunfels

Related Headlines Teen shot and killed in New Braunfels

The New Braunfels Police Department says that a second teen has been detained and charged with murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz.

Detectives say a 16-year-old from New Braunfels was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with murder. Officials say because of the suspect's age his identity will not be released.

Another teen, a 15-year-old from Marion, has also been charged with murder and is in custody at the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center also.

Kuntz was found with a gunshot wound on June 17th in the 1500 block of Lahn Road at around 10 p.m. EMS attempted to save him but Kuntz succumbed to his injuries.

News of the second teen's detention comes as Kuntz's family has released information about a vigil and services.

A vigil is to be held tonight (6/21) at Prince Solms Park at the Tube Chute. It begins at 7:30 p.m. with a tree dedication, followed by a balloon release and then a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m.

Services will be held on June 22nd at 11 a.m. at the Tree of Life Church located at 5513 S. I-35.

A memorial fund has also been set up:

Conrad Kuntz Memorial Fund

c/o Frost Bank

315 Landa Street

New Braunfels, TX 78130

All donations can be dropped by or mailed to any Frost Bank Location as well.

You can also mail or drop off at:

Conrad Kuntz Memorial Fund

C/O Keller Williams Realty

453 W. San Antonio Street

New Braunfels, TX 78130

All donations are to be made payable to Conrad Kuntz Memorial Fund.