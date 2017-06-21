Three arrested in connection to San Marcos homicide

Posted: Jun 21 2017 01:52PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 01:52PM CDT

Officials say that three people, two adults and one juvenile, have been arrested and are facing charges in the death of a New Braunfels man in San Marcos.

28-year-old Ryan Andrew Kincaid was shot once in the chest and run over by a car at the Laundry Basket at 1525 Aquarena Springs Drive at around 11:50 p.m. on June 19.

MAN FATALLY SHOT AND RUN OVER IN SAN MARCOS

19-year-old Kyle Sample and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested on June 20 and charged with capital murder.

38-year-old Nichole Moore was also arrested and charged with endangering a child.

The three suspects were found early in the morning on June 20th on the grounds of a motel on the I-35 access road. 

