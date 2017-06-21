Three arrested in connection to San Marcos homicide

Related Headlines Man fatally shot and run over in San Marcos

Officials say that three people, two adults and one juvenile, have been arrested and are facing charges in the death of a New Braunfels man in San Marcos.

28-year-old Ryan Andrew Kincaid was shot once in the chest and run over by a car at the Laundry Basket at 1525 Aquarena Springs Drive at around 11:50 p.m. on June 19.

MAN FATALLY SHOT AND RUN OVER IN SAN MARCOS

19-year-old Kyle Sample and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested on June 20 and charged with capital murder.

38-year-old Nichole Moore was also arrested and charged with endangering a child.

The three suspects were found early in the morning on June 20th on the grounds of a motel on the I-35 access road.