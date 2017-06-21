Three arrested in connection to San Marcos homicide
Officials say that three people, two adults and one juvenile, have been arrested and are facing charges in the death of a New Braunfels man in San Marcos.
28-year-old Ryan Andrew Kincaid was shot once in the chest and run over by a car at the Laundry Basket at 1525 Aquarena Springs Drive at around 11:50 p.m. on June 19.
19-year-old Kyle Sample and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested on June 20 and charged with capital murder.
38-year-old Nichole Moore was also arrested and charged with endangering a child.
The three suspects were found early in the morning on June 20th on the grounds of a motel on the I-35 access road.