Fire in North Austin Home

Fire crews are keeping an eye out for hot spots after a house fire in north Austin early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. on Mountain Quail Road just north of Rundberg Lane. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire at the back of the home.

Crews were able to quickly put it out. Two people were taken to an area hospital for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.