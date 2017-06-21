Fire in North Austin Home

Posted: Jun 21 2017 04:56PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 05:40PM CDT

Fire crews are keeping an eye out for hot spots after a house fire in north Austin early Wednesday morning. 

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. on Mountain Quail Road just north of Rundberg Lane. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire at the back of the home. 

Crews were able to quickly put it out. Two people were taken to an area hospital for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

