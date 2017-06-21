DOJ: Austin couple and relative charged with fraud

By: Lauren Reid

Federal charges have been brought against an Austin couple and a relative in connection with a scheme to collect over $258,000 federal benefits that they were not entitled to, according to the Department of Justice. 

Federal and state authorities arrested 37-year-old Selica Lacole Dawson (Selica Granderson), her husband 44-year-old Roosevelt Granderson II and her mother, 52-year-old Brenda Dawson for social security fraud on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. 

According to the Department of Justice, a nine-count federal grand jury indicted Selica with three counts of theft of government funds, two counts of supplemental security income benefits fraud and one count of bankruptcy fraud. The indictment also charges Roosevelt with one count of making a false statement to federal investigators and one count of misprision felony. 

Brenda Dawson was charged with one count of supplemental security income benefits fraud. 

According to court documents, the fraud loss stems back to 2008. 

Selica and Roosevelt Granderson failed to report their marriage, living arrangements, and income. 

Theft of government funds can result in up to ten years in federal prison upon conviction. Bankruptcy fraud and supplemental security income benefits fraud both call for up to five years in federal prison. Misprision of felony calls for up to three years in federal prison upon conviction. 

Selica and Roosevelt Granderson were released on $10,000 bond following their initial appearances in federal court in Austin. Brenda Dawson is expected to make her initial appearance on June 22 in Dallas. 

