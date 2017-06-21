Several businesses help Austin man celebrate his 100th birthday

By: Rudy Koski

Posted: Jun 21 2017 06:26PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 06:26PM CDT

Several businesses helped an Austin man celebrate a major milestone, his 100th birthday.

Celebrating your birthday on a bus might not sound very special but this trip to downtown Austin for Reuel Cron included a few surprises. Managers at the retirement home where Crom lives arranged to have birthday greetings posted on marquees at several iconic Austin businesses. 

The owner of Ben White Florist says he jumped at the idea, "You just do it. You don't even think about it. Sure, it went out yesterday afternoon around 5 o'clock, it was hot changing the sign but it felt good doing it."

Cron's birthday lunch was held at El Arroyo, a restaurant known for its quirky street sign musings. 

He got a laugh with the message of the day that read: let the good times Reuel. 

Reuel Cron has had a full life. He worked briefly as a fireman, started a family, served in the South Pacific during World War II and had a career with the IRS. Reuel says that he still has a few more years left in. 

Next year for his birthday, Reuel would like to travel to Albuquerque which was a favorite vacation spot for him. 

