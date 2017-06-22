Police searching for missing Marble Falls woman

Posted: Jun 22 2017 10:17AM CDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 10:17AM CDT

Marble Falls Police said they are searching for 30-year-old Regina Lewis. 

She has not been heard from since Monday when she left her home. She was wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans or possibly black stretch pants and tennis shoes. 

Police said she has a medical condition which could put her in danger. The department said they received many reports that Regina was seen Tuesday afternoon in Marble Falls trying to get a ride to the Austin area. 

Police are asking the public to call the department if they have seen her at 830-693-3611. 

